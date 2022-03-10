YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 775 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

