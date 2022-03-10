YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

