YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

Shares of BND opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

