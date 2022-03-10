YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

