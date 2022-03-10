Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0118

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $402,052.61 and $127,433.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00103498 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

