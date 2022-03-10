Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

