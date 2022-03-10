Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $49.81

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.81, but opened at $45.43. Yum China shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 47,340 shares traded.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Yum China by 515,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

