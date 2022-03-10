YUMMY (YUMMY) 1-Day Volume Tops $187,554.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $187,554.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.56 or 0.06585158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.94 or 1.00006336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042229 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.