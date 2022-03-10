Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,823. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.58. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

