Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
