Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will report $140.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.66 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $761.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $870.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $950.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,537,471 shares of company stock valued at $83,943,434. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,058. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

