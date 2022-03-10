Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Quipt Home Medical also reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

