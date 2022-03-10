Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to post sales of $928.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $918.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $940.89 million. RH reported sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $266,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.74. 372,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.51 and a 200 day moving average of $561.63. RH has a 12-month low of $321.78 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

