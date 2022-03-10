Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.63 Million

Analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to post $308.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.30 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,947. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

