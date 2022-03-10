Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will report $41.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. uniQure posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $133.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.86 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 297,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,180. The stock has a market cap of $739.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,111 shares of company stock worth $865,406 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

