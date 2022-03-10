Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CARS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,386. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $967.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.51 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,865,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

