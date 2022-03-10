Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CYBE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 25,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,306. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $272.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

