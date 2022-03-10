Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $2.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $16.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $16.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,364. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $72.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

