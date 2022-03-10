Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post sales of $928.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.26 million to $940.89 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $266,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $321.78 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.