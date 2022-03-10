Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.38). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 1,630,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,018. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

