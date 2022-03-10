Zacks: Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $678.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.20 million to $707.42 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,269. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

