Zacks: Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

