Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

