Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadiz.
In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75.
Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
