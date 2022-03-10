Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 363,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,237 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.