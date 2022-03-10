Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 363,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,237 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

