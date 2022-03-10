Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,145. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.