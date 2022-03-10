Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,928. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $653.96 million, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

