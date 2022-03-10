Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.92. OneMain posted earnings per share of $3.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 1,397,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

