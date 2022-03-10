Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.40. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. 4,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

