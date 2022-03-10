Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Wendy’s reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,436,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

