Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.36. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.