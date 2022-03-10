Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to report sales of $854.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $844.90 million and the highest is $859.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth $6,170,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 288,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

