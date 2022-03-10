Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

