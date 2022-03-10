Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

FULC opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

