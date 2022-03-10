Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Hold

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IMRA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. IMARA has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.19.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 311,081 shares worth $696,177. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.