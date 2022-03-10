Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

