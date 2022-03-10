Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.