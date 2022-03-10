Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “
Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.
About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
