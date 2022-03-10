Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to “Buy”

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

SOTK stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

