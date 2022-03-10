Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Strong-Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

