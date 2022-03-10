Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.50 ($104.89) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.16 ($102.34).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €49.48 ($53.78) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($54.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.57.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.