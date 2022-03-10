Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($97.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 81.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.47 ($101.60).

ZAL stock traded up €4.44 ($4.83) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €49.48 ($53.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,887,687 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.26. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

