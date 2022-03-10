ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.45

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 10121991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,408,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.