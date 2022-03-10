Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.33. 5,025,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,292. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,067,140. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 51,743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.