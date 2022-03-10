Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $465.12

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.12 and traded as low as $419.50. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $429.95, with a volume of 171 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

