Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $465.12

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.12 and traded as low as $419.50. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $429.95, with a volume of 171 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.75.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.
