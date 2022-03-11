$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 119,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 522,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.