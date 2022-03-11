$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.