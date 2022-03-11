$0.06 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 7,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

