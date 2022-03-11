-$0.09 EPS Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVN. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

