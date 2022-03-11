$0.09 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 and have sold 44,704 shares worth $746,027. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.66.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

