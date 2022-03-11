-$0.12 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

SEEL stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

