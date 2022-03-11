-$0.15 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.