$0.15 EPS Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap One.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
